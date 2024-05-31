Watch CBS News
Man killed in overnight Columbia Heights duplex fire

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A man was killed early Friday morning in a house fire in Columbia Heights.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called at about 2:45 a.m. to a duplex by Labelle Park on Circle Terrace Boulevard Northeast.

raw-columbia-hgts-fatal-fire-phillips-053124.jpg
WCCO

Crews pulled a man from one of the units, but he eventually died at an area hospital. No one else was hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

Several agencies are assisting with the investigation.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 10:32 AM CDT

