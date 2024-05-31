Man killed in overnight Columbia Heights duplex fire

Morning headlines from May 31, 2024

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A man was killed early Friday morning in a house fire in Columbia Heights.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called at about 2:45 a.m. to a duplex by Labelle Park on Circle Terrace Boulevard Northeast.

Crews pulled a man from one of the units, but he eventually died at an area hospital. No one else was hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

Several agencies are assisting with the investigation.