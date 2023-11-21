Cole Deiley killed, family members hurt in crash near Elk River, sheriff says

NOWTHEN, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in the north metro.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 8 p.m. in Nowthen, just east of Elk River.

A minivan with two adults and two children inside, all from Zimmerman, were heading northbound on Jarvis Street Northwest when they collided with a "large piece of equipment" that was being towed by a southbound pick-up truck, the sheriff's office says.

The minivan's driver, 32-year-old Cole Deiley, was killed in the crash. His three passengers — a 30-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — were all injured, and have all since been released from the hospital.

The pick-up truck driver wasn't hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.