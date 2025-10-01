Make your payment plan now to avoid utility shutoff this winter

The thermometer may currently read 80 or 90 degrees, but now is the time when Minnesotans concerned about paying for energy costs this winter will want to create a payment plan so their heat isn't turned off.

Although Minnesota has a Cold Weather Rule that prevents a utility service from being disconnected for both renters and homeowners, customers must also have a payment plan set up and maintained. The payment agreement will need to be agreed upon by both the customer and the company.

If a payment plan can't be reached, customers can appeal under the Cold Weather Rule. According to CenterPoint Energy, a payment agreement will not only take into account the customer's financial situation but also extenuating household circumstances.

Last month, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association released a report that projected a much higher price tag for heating costs this winter, with costs going up on average by more than 7.5% from last winter.

However, officials with NEADA say homeowners with electric heat are expected to see an even higher increase. The average price last winter was $1,093, and this year, NEADA projects that same average cost to be $1,205. That's an increase of $112, or 10.2%.

The Cold Weather Rule takes effect on Wednesday and lasts through April 30. If you want to create a payment plan, you should contact your utility provider to do so.