Watch CBS News
Weather

Cold, quiet Saturday gives way to a wet and windy Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from March 22, 2025
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from March 22, 2025 03:14

High pressure will make for a wonderful start to the weekend, ushering in plenty of sunshine Saturday morning. 

Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, staying in the teens, before rebounding into the upper 40s by the afternoon. 

Unfortunately, the sunshine won't stick around as clouds increase into Saturday evening. 

Another storm system will push through the area Saturday night into Sunday. Gusty winds will be widespread along with spotty rain showers Sunday morning. 

Temperatures will drop off, leading to a possible chance for snow in the metro Sunday afternoon and evening. 

The greatest accumulations will be across northern Minnesota where it'll be cold enough to rack up anywhere between three to six inches of snow, and possibly six plus inches along the north shore. 

For this reason, a winter weather advisory has been put in place for northern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region beginning Saturday night and lasting through Sunday. 

Most of next week looks calmer with seasonable temperatures in the 40s, warming back to the 50s by Wednesday and even possibly the 60s by Friday. 

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.