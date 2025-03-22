Cold, quiet Saturday gives way to a wet and windy Sunday

High pressure will make for a wonderful start to the weekend, ushering in plenty of sunshine Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, staying in the teens, before rebounding into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Unfortunately, the sunshine won't stick around as clouds increase into Saturday evening.

Another storm system will push through the area Saturday night into Sunday. Gusty winds will be widespread along with spotty rain showers Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop off, leading to a possible chance for snow in the metro Sunday afternoon and evening.

The greatest accumulations will be across northern Minnesota where it'll be cold enough to rack up anywhere between three to six inches of snow, and possibly six plus inches along the north shore.

For this reason, a winter weather advisory has been put in place for northern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region beginning Saturday night and lasting through Sunday.

Most of next week looks calmer with seasonable temperatures in the 40s, warming back to the 50s by Wednesday and even possibly the 60s by Friday.