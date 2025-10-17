5 years after finding Mort Siwe's body, authorities still searching for killer

The Anoka County Sheriff says five years after the body of a 20-year-old man was found in the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area, the homicide case remains unsolved.

On Oct. 17, 2020, Mort Siwe was found with severe head trauma around 10 a.m. along the 8000 block of Headquarters Road in Columbus. The Midwest Medical Examiner's office said the injuries seemed to be caused by an assault.

Although there have been multiple leads in the case, authorities say no charges have been filed.

The Sheriff's Office said at the time Siwe's body was found that he may have been murdered. However, on Friday morning, the agency listed Siwe as a cold case homicide.

Tips, which may remain anonymous, can be sent to ACSOColdCases@anokacountymn.gov.

Siwe is one of more than two dozen people named on the agency's cold case homicide list.