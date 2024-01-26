Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Coast Guard rescues dog from icy Lake Michigan in Wisconsin

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 26, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 26, 2024 02:58

KENOSHA, Wis. — A dog still needs to be reunited with its human after she was rescued from the icy waters of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Coast Guard says its crew members witnessed the dog fall off a pier Thursday afternoon near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor.

MORE: Duluth firefighters brave big Lake Superior waves, frigid temps to save dog in canal

The station's ice rescue team jumped into action.

lake-michigan-dog-rescue-kenosha-wisconsin.jpg
US Coast Guard

"She was struggling to swim between the ice floes in the harbor and couldn't climb onto any of them," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Skala. "She was in the water about 15 minutes before she was able to make it close enough for us to grab her."

Another officer helped brace Skala to the pier, who was able to reach out and pull the dog to safety.

The dog was not injured in the ordeal, and she's currently residing at the Kenosha Humane Society. Call 262-657-4620 if you believe she's yours.

MORE: Who pays for ice rescues and how much do they cost?

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 11:28 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.