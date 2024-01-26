Coast Guard rescues dog from icy Lake Michigan in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. — A dog still needs to be reunited with its human after she was rescued from the icy waters of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Coast Guard says its crew members witnessed the dog fall off a pier Thursday afternoon near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor.

The station's ice rescue team jumped into action.

"She was struggling to swim between the ice floes in the harbor and couldn't climb onto any of them," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Skala. "She was in the water about 15 minutes before she was able to make it close enough for us to grab her."

Another officer helped brace Skala to the pier, who was able to reach out and pull the dog to safety.

The dog was not injured in the ordeal, and she's currently residing at the Kenosha Humane Society. Call 262-657-4620 if you believe she's yours.

