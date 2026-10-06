Closing arguments set for Wednesday morning in Jordan Collins Sr. murder trial

A Columbia Heights, Minnesota, man charged with killing his own 16-year-old son will make his own losing argument Wednesday morning.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. is representing himself during the murder trial in Anoka County. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators found the body of his son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.'s remains in a garbage bag at a landfill in Elk River in the summer of 2025. Collins Jr. had been living his father when he vanished.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found blood on a mattress and carpet inside the apartment that matched Collins Jr.'s. When prosecutors arrested Collins Sr., they said he was planning to leave the state and had cash on hand.

The trial started in September. Since then, dozens of witnesses have testified, including Collins Jr.'s mother, Ashley Berry.

She testified that Collins Jr. had been living with his father because he was struggling at school and she believed his father could help him with his math homework. Then days went by without his mother, his girlfriend or anyone else hearing from him.

Prosecutors presented their final witnesses during the trial on Tuesday. Closing arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.