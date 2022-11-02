Close races to watch ahead of Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're less than one week left until the Nov. 8 election and candidates are making last-minute appeals to voters across the state.

Both sides agree on that the polls particularly in statewide races have gotten very close, with Republicans surging to close the gap in many races. Tonight, I spoke with our experts Abou Amara, a Democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican, about what they are hearing from inside their respective parties. (See video above for their insights.)

The polls are tightening in major races, including the heated Minnesota Attorney General contest. Koch believes the high profile race between incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison and Republican Jim Schultz will lead to a down-the-ticket vote for state wide races like Secretary of State and State Auditor.

A closely-watched race could help decide who controls the next Congress. The rematch in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District between DFL incumbent Rep. Angie Craig and GOP challenger Tyler Kistner is among the most competitive in the nation. Craig narrowly beat Kistner in 2020 by two points, or under 10,000 votes. Koch and Amara reflected on the campaigns that have drawn national attention and cash.

