Twin Cities man pleads guilty to role in "sprawling" Mexican drug trafficking ring

A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty on Thursday to his alleged role in an international drug trafficking operation.

Clinton James Ward pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, according to court documents. He had originally been facing a total of 19 counts for working with Mexican cartels to distribute drugs into the United States.

No sentencing has been scheduled yet, but Ward could spend anywhere between 30 years and life in prison.

Officials described the operation Ward was involved in as "sprawling" and said it spread a "truly staggering" amount of drugs across Minnesota.

In five years, Ward allegedly made millions by importing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the Twin Cities via "an expansive net of distributors" in what officials call the most prolific drug operation in Minnesota history.

Drugs were moved under Ward's order by shipping containers, private vehicles and semi trucks before they were broken down into smaller quantities and sent to Minnesota, according to officials. Local and federal law enforcement built their cases against Ward and his co-conspirators by intercepting several of those shipments.

The DEA and FBI jointly seized more than 1,600 pounds of meth, 30,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, kilos upon kilos of cocaine, $2.5 million in trafficking proceeds and 45 guns from Ward's Mexican residence. Officials believe the amount of drugs seized is a drop in the bucket compared to the amount distributed over the past few years.

Ward was arrested nearly a year ago in Mexico by DEA and FBI agents. He was extradited to the U.S., where he became one of the few Americans ever charged with the "kingpin statute," or the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute (CCE).

Fourteen others were charged in connection to the operation.

Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 6, 2024.

contributed to this report.