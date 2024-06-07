Budget cuts to potentially create class size of 40+ students at Minneapolis schools

MINNEAPOLIS — Parents of incoming fourth grade students at Keewaydin Elementary School say they're concerned, frustrated, and hurt by the potential decision to cut a teacher, creating class sizes of at least 40 students.

This comes as the district looks to cut $47 million from its annual budget – a budget that district leaders will vote on this upcoming week.

Parents are hopeful by speaking up, it's not too late to make a change.

"This is not good enough for the kids in our community, or for any of the kids in Minneapolis," said Emily Walz, the parent of an incoming fourth grade student. "This isn't one or the other – there are cuts across the building. Our school is losing a lot of staff members, not just one fourth grade teacher next year."

"I was devastated when I heard about the budget and what it was going to look like for our community," said parent Meggan Lotze. "This is a problem across the district. We are not special in this, there are other classrooms in the district facing 40 kids in a classroom – that's just simply not acceptable."

In a statement to WCCO News, a spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools said in part:

"(We are) excited to see preliminary data showing higher student placements at several of our schools including Lake Nokomis Community School - Keewaydin. We have been working for many years to attract and retain as many students as we can. In the coming weeks and throughout the summer, we will closely review school and district enrollment data and work with school leaders to ensure our students have what they need to be successful. That may include additional staff and budget adjustments if necessary."

"It's really frustrating to be in a position where you don't currently have a great option where you're excited about," said Parent Missy Heinlein. Each of the three parents interviewed stressed heavily their support for Keewaydin staff and leadership.

"I know it's a challenge we can get through, but it's frustrating. And I know a lot of parents have been frustrated to the point of considering and even leaving the district," Heinlein said.