State charges against man accused of assaulting Turning Point USA contributor in Minneapolis dismissed

The state charges against a man accused in the alleged assault of a Turning Point USA contributor during a protest at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis earlier this year have been dismissed.

Christopher Ostroushko was one of three people federally indicted for allegedly assaulting Savanah Hernandez during a protest on April 11. Along with Deyanna and Paige Ostroushko, he faces federal charges of assault and interfering with federally protected activity.

Christopher Ostroushko was also charged with one count of fifth-degree assault in Hennepin County. The county attorney said there was not enough evidence to charge the other two.

The charges were dismissed because of Christopher Ostroushko's pending federal case, according to court documents.

The three all have a motion hearing scheduled for Sept. 1 in their federal case.

Video shared with WCCO shows the scuffle: Hernandez speaks to people in the crowd, at times smiling as she records. In another angle, a woman wearing black tells Hernandez to leave, and not long after, both women are pushing and shoving one another to the ground.

Derek Kosh and Oskar Quentin, who shared the video with WCCO, say Hernandez was assaulted and the video shows she was throwing punches as well.

The Whipple Building was the site of numerous protests during the months of Operation Metro Surge, as it was the federal government's central immigration enforcement hub during the campaign.