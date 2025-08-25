Christmas in August? Minnesota State Fair exhibit showcases holiday spirit

Here's where you can find Christmas trees at the State Fair

Here's where you can find Christmas trees at the State Fair

Even in the summer, a lot of Minnesotans are thinking about the holidays, and at the Minnesota State Fair there's no better place to get into the holiday spirit than at the Christmas tree exhibit in the Agriculture building.

The exhibit has been there for more than 50 years, and it's become very popular even without snow.

This year the exhibit features more than 100 trees and no two are alike.

"It's the largest display in the nation, first of all, with Christmas trees," said Paul Saunders.

Saunders is one of about two dozen Minnesota tree growers who have their work on display.

"We are looking at color. We are looking at shape," said Saunders.

Judges vote on more than 80 trees. They start at the top looking for fullness, color, and the smell of pine.

"The branches are sturdy enough. The needles retention is there to make a nice Christmas tree. But it's the smell that knocks people out," said Saunders.

Some of the trees at the exhibit are hybrids, which means they're relatively new to Minnesota.

There's also a decorated class of trees that people can vote on. This has become a very popular exhibit over the years, and it continues to grow.

You don't have to work on a tree farm to have a display.

"We have two different categories: traditional and contemporary," said Kim Ustruck, superintendent for the Christmas tree exhibit.

"Contemporary" also means creative. There is, for example, a toilet tree that has a plunger, toilet paper and combs. For this category, votes are tallied daily and as of Monday, the Taylor Swift tree is in first place.

During the 12 days of the fair, thousands of votes will be placed, and the people's choice winner doesn't take home a blue ribbon, they take home a plaque. The runner-up walks away with a healthy dose of holiday spirit.

So what happens to all those trees after the Fair? They get shipped off to the Minnesota zoo and they are put on display in various animal exhibits.