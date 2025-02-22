Minnesota business man among thousands of workers impacted by federal layoffs

One Minnesotan is dealing with fallout after being laid off as a federal worker

One Minnesotan is dealing with fallout after being laid off as a federal worker

One Minnesotan is dealing with fallout after being laid off as a federal worker

Chris Wicker, who recently worked as the deputy director of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Minnesota District, is one of many workers who have been impacted by recent federal layoffs.

As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Wicker dreamed of one day helping people start and run their businesses.

"I am from Minnesota originally," Wicker said. "I joined the Air Force straight out of high school where I spent six years on active duty as an intelligence analyst. Almost 10 years of national security later, I actually wrote a business plan for a cleaning company while I was in Kabul."

Even during his service in the military, Wicker was already thinking of what he would do after.

"I learned everything about small business training during that time and became really passionate about that work," Wicker said.

Wicker became a financial advisor after leaving the millitary, helping others run their businesses more efficiently.

"I started to volunteer for advocacy work, sitting on boards of directors and just trying to be active in my community," Wicker said.

Wicker wanted to help entrepreneurs as well as veterans like himself.

"I know what it's like to be a veteran that feels like there aren't a lot of options for them in the civilian world. I wanted to be a resource to help those people," he said.

When the position of deputy director opened up at the SBA, Wicker thought he could make a change in the state he grew up in.

"When this opportunity to become the deputy director for the small business administration, I leapt at that opportunity. This was a job of a lifetime," Wicker said. "I started at the SBA in July 2024. I had a lot of excitement from this job."

Wicker described his time at the SBA as some of the most exciting times he's had, sometimes even losing sleep over his excitement.

"I spent the better part of 8 months meeting with small business owners, talking with them on how to better access capital resources," he said.

On Feb. 7, eight months into his role as deputy director, Wicker received an email detailing his termination. Shortly after, however, federal officials rescinded his termination.

"I mean what a breath of relief to be able to keep doing this. I celebrated and talked with my boss about how happy I was," said Wicker.

Wicker received a second termination email just one day after receiving the initial message.

"I have not failed my job, I've only served to be a passionate advocate for small businesses," he said.

Thousands of federal workers have been laid off and more layoffs are expected.

"I may no longer be a federal employee, but the people I have left behind are good Americans," he said. "I'm a military veteran, I know what a loyal patriot looks like and every one of these people deserves the gratitude of a thankful nation and not the criticism that they've been getting."