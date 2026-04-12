Chisago County employees set to strike as soon as Tuesday after contract negotiations fail

Nearly 170 employees from Chisago County, Minnesota, are prepared to strike on Tuesday after contract negotiations between the county and the union failed.

Teamsters Local 320 represents workers from the government center and the health and human services sector. The union says they have been negotiating since last fall. After an all-day mediation session Friday, they called the talks "one-sided."

Chisago County said leaders have contingency plans in place if workers decide to walk off the job. County Administrator Chase Burnham said the county plans to close the North Branch Health and Human Services building and consolidate to one location, adding critical services will still be available either at the Government Center or through a mobile van.

"Although the county is extremely disappointed a deal has not been reached, the County will continue to respect our employees' rights, and we look forward to coming to a fair agreement for our employees and the Chisago County taxpayer," Burnham wrote.

Teamsters claim the closure of the building will cut off services to thousands of residents in need. As for negotiations, the union says they want certain health insurance benefits 'memorialized' in their contract and more competitive wages.

"We're asking for a small increase compared to what the people at the top received," said Amy Perusse, a business administrator for the Teamsters. "It's really important that in order to maintain these services to the community that they retain people."

Burnham said any claim the offer isn't competitive is "simply untrue," arguing employees are paid consistent with the market, something the union disputes.

"We would have accepted their 3% [cost of living adjustment] each year, but we also we're looking for a small market adjustment to go along with that," said Perusse.

The union said, as of Saturday, no more mediation sessions have been scheduled.