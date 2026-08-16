Teen charged in Chisago City crash that killed 2 boys last October

A teenage boy is facing criminal charges in a car crash that killed two other teens last fall.

The Chisago County Attorney's Office filed a juvenile delinquency petition in connection with the Oct. 25, 2025, crash that happened near the intersection of Stacy and Ivywood trails in Chisago City.

Police say a 14-year-old boy had been driving a Toyota Camry with two 15-year-old boys as passengers. A 17-year-old boy was driving a Toyota 4-Runner, and an 18-year-old was with him, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

One of the 15-year-old boys died at the scene, while the other 15-year-old and the 14-year-old were flown to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the 4-Runner was flown to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The Lakes Area Police Department said alcohol was found at the crash scene and could have been a factor in it.

Juvenile delinquency court proceedings are classified as non-public data under Minnesota law, so the Chisago County Attorney's Office will not be releasing the suspect's identity or specific charges they are facing.

Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 26, 2025.