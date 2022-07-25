Children's Minnesota employee robbed at gunpoint outside Minneapolis hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hospital employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.
Children's Minnesota says that a worker was held up at gunpoint around 7 a.m. outside the Mother Baby Center, located on East 26th Street on the city's south side.
The victim was not hurt. Minneapolis police are investigating.
