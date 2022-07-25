Watch CBS News
Children's Minnesota employee robbed at gunpoint outside Minneapolis hospital

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A hospital employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Minneapolis. 

Children's Minnesota says that a worker was held up at gunpoint around 7 a.m. outside the Mother Baby Center, located on East 26th Street on the city's south side. 

The victim was not hurt. Minneapolis police are investigating. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

