Pope Leo XIV delivers message of hope on video played at Chicago's Rate Field celebration

Pope Leo XIV delivered a message of hope by video message on Saturday at a celebration and mass at Rate Field, honoring the papacy of the city's native son.

In an eight-minute video played during the celebration at Rate Field, Pope Leo XIV urged Catholic faithful to be a "light of hope," to serve others, and to make the world a better place.

"As you gather today in this great celebration, I want to both express my gratitude to you, and also an encouragement to continue to build up community, friendship as brothers and sisters in your daily lives, in your families, in your parishes, in the Archdiocese, and throughout our world," the pope said. "When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world in this jubilee year of hope."

The pope also spoke directly to the young people in the audience, telling them they are the "promise of hope for so many of us."

"The world looks to you as you look around yourselves and says, 'we need you,'" the pope said.

The event was emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky. Cardinal Blase Cupich was the main celebrant and homilist at the Catholic Mass that was the final element of the celebration.

The Chicago Archdiocese estimated some 30,000 people bought tickets to the celebration.

"I remember when they picked Pope Francis, and I knew that coming to an event like this would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Kelsey Hayes, of west suburban LaGrange.

It was a packed program that included interviews with the Pope's former classmate and former college professor, and songs of praise from the choir at Leo High school.

CBS News Chicago's Dorothy Tucker spoke to people at the celebration about their impressions of the pope's message.

"I think the fact that he's reaching out to the youth across the world," Chris Poindexter said.

"You can tell that he really cares. I mean it's hot in this stadium today. I know I felt that everyone got chills," Beatrice Poindexter said.

The event also included an invitation from the Chicago White Sox for Pope Leo XIV to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a future White Sox game.

The pope — a lifelong White Sox fan — was in the stands in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series, and earlier this week donned a White Sox cap given to him as a gift at the Vatican.

A new mural of the pope near where he sat for the first game of the 2005 World Series attracted fans on Saturday. So did a cut-out of the pope.

"They whipped it up in record speed. Everything is just so gorgeous," said Collin Patton, of northern Minnesota.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who led the Mass that ended the event, noted the significance of the moment.

"Wow. I think I'm going to remember this moment as the sermon on the mound," he said.