Chaska Valley Theater bringing actors of all ages, experiences into the spotlight

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- While Broadway is the mecca of America theatre, the Twin Cities aren't too far behind.

It's not just the big theaters that are filling seats. Sometimes big dreams begin in small venues.

There are around 50 community theaters in Minnesota.

The Chaska Valley Theater started in 1995 by students who started theater in high school and wanted to continue perfecting their craft.

Tom Muhs, co-president of the Chaska Valley Theater, met his wife in college while doing theatre. He choose a career with U.S. Bank - and recently came back to his other love. He'll have a lead role in the upcoming "Matilda" musical.

"I think that's one of the great things we have seen with this community theatre, that we have these opportunities to come in out of the blue and be the lead in the show," said Muhs.

After years in corporate America, it was the family feel of community theater that brought Muhs back under the spotlight. And it brings together families too.

"It's not that often that the family all has the same interest and you can all do it. I mean you can't all play little league on the same team…you can do it whether you're 6 or 36," said Melissa Peitsch.

"I hope to take theater through high school and college," said Issac Rossow.

The premise of the theater is to make the fun accessible to all. The Chaska Valley Family Theatre has cast members from around the region. They are selling tickets for "Matilda" which will run June 23 through July 2.