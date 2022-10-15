Watch CBS News
Chaska police report drunk driver struck squad car

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska are reporting that a drunk driver struck a squad car early Friday morning.

The incident happened on Chaska Boulevard near Mount Hope Road at about 1 a.m.

An officer was in the middle of conducting a traffic stop when another driver crashed into the stopped squad.

"The officer was in between his squad and the vehicle he had stopped at the time of the crash," the department reported in a Facebook post. "If this wasn't a side-swipe impact, it could have ended a lot differently."

No one was injured in the crash, police said. The driver was arrested for DWI.

