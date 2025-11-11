On Veterans Day, Chaska middle school honors those who served

From the nation's capital, to communities here at home, Americans are marking Veterans Day.

WCCO stopped by a jam-packed gymnasium of about 900 people on Tuesday for a ceremony honoring veterans at Chaska Middle School West in Chaska, Minnesota.

"We're a school so we want to center learning for our students and this is a great way to honor our local military," said Dr. Alicia Fischer, principal of Chaska Middle School West. "Young people care a lot about our veterans. You can see it on display with the visuals, the speeches they prepared."

Students and staff invited current and former military members for an annual morning of recognition.

Former student Jeremiah Pierson has served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years.

"I went from folding up chairs, playing in the band for them to now standing alongside them and participating in the honor guard," Pierson said. "We sacrifice so much time and sweat, as I've gone on several deployments, and it's not easy."

But many young ones we spoke with aim to recognize that, like seventh grader Lottie Grinager, whose great-grandfather served and attended last year's ceremony, but has since passed.

"Truly what that song meant is thank you," Grinager said. "We can truly never repay for in a way you paid us."

The veterans were sent off with a feeling of gratitude.

"It's really nice and positive," Pierson said. "I appreciated the card they handed out."