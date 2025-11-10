Twin Cities veteran, who struggled with mental health, gifted free furnace

On the eve of Veterans Day, a Mounds View, Minnesota, man is receiving a welcome gift.

"I was deployed over to Afghanistan, northeast Syria and then worked for the U.S. embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during COVID," Tanner Wilde said.

Wilde is proud of serving his country. He put his life on the line during his deployments, but when he returned home, a new battle was waiting for him.

"I contemplated and began to plan my own suicide because I was in an immense amount of pain after my third traumatic brain injury, which led to my discharge from the military," Wilde said.

Mental health was a serious struggle until about two years ago, when, at the urging of his wife, Wilde got help and agreed to talk to someone.

"When you are in it, you're riding it. But that doesn't have to be the end of it," Wilde said.

Recognizing all Wilde has overcome, Snelling Heating, Cooling and Electrical in St. Paul decided to give him a new furnace, for free.

"Just a small way we could recognize him for Veterans Day and try and honor him and his service," said Elizabeth Krinkie, of Snelling.

Among those installing Wilde's furnace is Frank Slavik, who just happens to be a veteran himself.

"Army infantry 1975 to 1977," said Slavik. "It's a pleasure. I really like to come out and help the veteran out."

A new furnace means one less thing to worry about in Wilde's life, allowing him to focus on his family and helping other veterans.

With his wife, his daughters and his service dog, Taz, by his side, Wilde wants to be there for those going through their own mental health battle and to help them rediscover the hope they've lost.

"I have found joy again. I have found a re-instilled purpose when the military was all I ever knew," Wilde said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.