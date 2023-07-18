Charges: Woman, 18, threw fireworks that sparked St. Paul apt. fire, displacing 40 people

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An 18-year-old woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly threw fireworks that sparked a large apartment fire in St. Paul earlier this month.

Aisha Wali Abdulle of St. Paul faces one count of negligently starting a fire that caused more than $2,500 in property damages in connection to the July 8 incident, Ramsey County court documents show.

On the day of the fire, the St. Paul Fire Department responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the grass, spread to trees adjacent to the building and eventually the building itself. No injuries were reported, but 40 people were displaced.

Officials later determined the fire was caused by fireworks.

St. Paul Fire Department

According to the criminal complaint, Abdulle was part of a group of girls who drove to the apartment to pick some things up for a party. While the vehicle was parked, Abdulle allegedly threw fireworks into the grass near the apartment, despite being warned not to by her friends.

The group Abdulle was in called 911 when they couldn't stop the fire, and left for the party when the fire department arrived, the complaint said.

The fire caused an estimated more than $2 million in damage.

If convicted of her charge, Abdulle could face up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

NOTE: Featured video is from July 10, before charges were filed.