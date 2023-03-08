Charges: Ramsey man drunkenly crashed vehicle after dropping off his kids, was 4 times over limit

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Ramsey man is accused of drunkenly crashing his vehicle after dropping his kids off at a family member's house.

Scott Christopher Olson faces five gross misdemeanor charges of second-degree DWI with young children inside the vehicle, plus one misdemeanor charge of having an open bottle.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson crashed into a ditch in Ham Lake on Sunday. A responding anoka County Sheriff's Office deputy reported that Olson had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. A breath test allegedly came back with a .322 blood alcohol content, which is four times over the limit of .08.

The deputy later learned that Olson had just dropped off three young children - ages 1, 3 and 6 - at a family member's house before speeding off and crashing nearby, the complaint said.

Court records show that Olson is currently on probation, which includes a no use of alcohol condition, for a domestic assault matter. He also has a prior DWI conviction in 2014.

Second-degree DWI has a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine.