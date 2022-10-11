Charges: Jacob Lewis, 20, fatally shot man in north Minneapolis during drug deal

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Francis man is charged with murder in connection to Minneapolis' 70th homicide of 2022.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Jacob Lewis faces a count of second-degree murder in the October 6 death of Heywood Jones, 34, in the Jordan neighborhood.

The criminal complaint states that officers responded to the scene of the shooting on the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North, where they found Jones in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.

Witnesses say a man in a gold SUV had a "brief altercation" with Jones before punches were thrown. The suspect then shot Jones from inside the SUV, and then got out and shot him again in the back before speeding away from the scene.

Jacob Lewis Hennepin County Jail

Police later spoke with a woman who was in the SUV with the shooter, who she identified as Lewis. She said the pair were trying to buy drugs before things escalated, and Lewis shot Jones two to three times.

She says they drove to her parents house afterwards, where she and Lewis live. She said he removed the SUV's license plates. Her parents later told investigators they also witnessed him doing so, before he moved the vehicle into their driveway.

Lewis was arrested on October 8, when he confirmed to police that he was the driver of the SUV and he was "at the scene at the time of the shooting."

Lewis faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.