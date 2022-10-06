Minneapolis police investigate city's 70th homicide of 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis that happened on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North to find a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe it stemmed from an argument with another man.
Neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the hospital.
This is the 70th homicide to take place in Minneapolis so far in 2022.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.