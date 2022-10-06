Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis police investigate city's 70th homicide of 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mpls. City Council advances police chief nominee, expands MPD retention pay
Mpls. City Council advances police chief nominee, expands MPD retention pay 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North to find a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe it stemmed from an argument with another man.

Neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the hospital.

This is the 70th homicide to take place in Minneapolis so far in 2022. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.