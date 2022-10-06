Minneapolis police investigate city's 70th homicide of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North to find a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe it stemmed from an argument with another man.

Neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the hospital.

Police in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly shooting on the 2000 block of 30th Ave N. earlier this afternoon. Police believe it stemmed from an argument.



No arrests have been made. 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/VgyP0HvLTB — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) October 6, 2022

This is the 70th homicide to take place in Minneapolis so far in 2022.