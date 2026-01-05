Man accused of hitting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with his car, biting another

A 54-year-old man has been charged after the U.S. Department of Justice said he hit a federal officer with his car and bit another officer's hand in St. Paul, Minnesota, last month.

Court records filed with the U.S. District Court of Minnesota said Juan Carlos Rodriguez Romero is charged with two counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault on a federal officer.

The federal agency said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers attempted to arrest Rodriguez Romero in St. Paul on Dec. 21 of last year. According to the DOJ, he is a citizen of Cuba and is "subject to removal."

The officers made a traffic stop on Rodriguez Romero, who federal officials said refused to obey commands and tried to drive away from them.

According to the federal agency, Rodriguez Romero "accelerated" toward the officers, who were on foot, before hitting two parked cars. The officers then tried to apprehend him.

Federal officials said Rodriguez Romero again "accelerated" his car toward officers, hitting one of them.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the officer struck by the car shot their weapon twice.

Rodriguez Romero bit one of the officers while he was being taken into custody, according to the federal agency. Both officers were taken to the hospital.

