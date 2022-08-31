Charges filed against mother after baby taken from Shakopee gov't center

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old Hamel, Minnesota woman is accused of absconding with her baby during a parental visitation at a Shakopee government center Tuesday. The baby has since been found safe.

Zenitra Forester was charged Wednesday with one felony count of kidnapping, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

According to charges, Forester was allowed to hold her child during a scheduled visitation at the Scott County Government Center. She then allegedly ran out with the child on foot, with a child protection services worker chasing after her. The worker lost sight of her after several blocks.

Investigators tracked Forester down to a residence in Hager City, Wisconsin where she and the baby were located. The baby, identified as JJF in the complaint, was found safe and is currently at St. Paul Children's Hospital.

The complaint says Forester's father witnessed her throw the child on the ground last Thursday, and the child was put on a health and safety hold with the Shakopee Police Department on Friday. It was set to expire Wednesday.

The complaint states that Forester was diagnosed with schizophrenia last August and was not taking her medication.

Forester is being extradited back to Minnesota.

