Charges: Eden Prairie man intentionally set ex-girlfriend's house on fire, injuring 5

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A man in his early twenties is accused of intentionally starting a house fire in Eden Prairie that sent five people, including an infant, to the hospital last week.

Abdullahi Abdi Abdullahi Jr, also known as Abdirahman Abdullahi, was charged with one count of first-degree arson, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a twin home on the 8000 block of Cardiff Lane in Eden Prairie around 11:30 a.m. last Friday.

Crews contained the fire and all residents, including a 9-month-old baby, were accounted for, according to city officials. The infant suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition. The other four people injured were hospitalized in stable condition.

Charging documents say one of the residents told investigators that she believed her ex-boyfriend, Abdullahi, had set the fire. Two days earlier, Abdullahi allegedly came to the house and threatened to kill the woman. She reported the incident to police. Additionally, she told investigators that Abdullahi worked at a smoke shop nearby.

Surveillance footage obtained from nearby businesses allegedly show a man dressed in all black parking a red Jeep. He is seen exiting the vehicle with a trash bag and a red gas can and walking in the direction of the home shortly before the fire, charges state. About six minutes later, the man is seen returning to his vehicle and leaving at a high rate of speed.

Using the license plate, investigators were able to confirm the vehicle had been rented from an Enterprise in Eden Prairie days prior. It had been rented to a man who works at the same smoke shop as Abdullahi, charges say. The man allegedly told police he had rented the vehicle but immediately gave it to Abdullahi, who then returned it to him hours after the fire.

The woman was able to identify the man on the surveillance video as Abdullahi and said he had been driving the red Jeep when he threatened her, according to the complaint.

Abdullahi is currently on probation for felony harassment restraining order violation against the woman and has since been arrested. His bail has been set at $100,000 with conditions.