Toddler hospitalized after Eden Prairie house fire

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — An infant was hospitalized after a house fire on Friday morning in Eden Prairie.

City officials say the fire broke out at a twin home on the 8000 block of Cardiff Lane, just south of the Flying Cloud Drive-Prairie Center Drive intersection.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and officials said "all occupants are accounted for."

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt besides the toddler, who is being treated at Children's Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 12:55 PM CDT

