Charges: 19-year-old sexually assaulted multiple women in downtown skyway

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was charged with sexually assaulting multiple women around downtown Minneapolis.

Mayke Thibodeaux received felony charges for criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, fifth degree, and twice in the fourth degree.

The most recent incident reported involving Thibodeaux took place on June 12 on the 300 block of Nicollet Mall.

The suspect allegedly followed a woman to her apartment building. When she confronted him, he grabbed her forcefully, pinned her against a wall, and proceeded to pull her pants down. The victim began to fight back and broke free from him. Police say clear surveillance video captured the incident.

Hennepin County Jail

In January, police responded to a report at an apartment in which Thibodeaux, who was dating one of the apartment's tenants, allegedly went into the victim's bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

In a voluntary interview with police, Thibodeaux said he went into the bedroom to get a vape and the victim thought he was trying to touch her butt, and said, "but basically I kind of did."

Another charge alleges Thibodeaux followed a woman as she walked through the skyway from Capella Tower to Ramp A. When she confronted him, he grabbed her buttocks. The victim screamed and Thibodeaux ran away. Surveillance video confirmed he had been following the woman several blocks, police say.

On March 7, a woman told police she was walking through the skyway in the Baker Building when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. Surveillance video was able to confirm the assault, which they believe was committed by Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux was arrested on Aug. 21 for a similar assault on a stranger in downtown Minneapolis.

In an interview with investigators, Thibodeaux admitted what he did to the victim was not okay. He also told officers that he hangs out in the skyway when he has nowhere else to go.

Thibodeux's first court appearance will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday. If convicted, he could face 25 years in prison.