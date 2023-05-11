Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Chanhassen girl arrested after making threats against high school

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of May 11, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of May 11, 2023 01:10

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Thursday after she allegedly threatened multiple metro high schools.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says students and a school staff member at Chanhassen High School overheard the girl making a threat against the school and another school in Lakeville.

Staff at the school immediately isolated the girl, searched her property and notified law enforcement.

Deputies determined the girl unable to carry out the threat and that no one was in danger, but detained the girl for threats of violence.

The girl is in custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 6:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.