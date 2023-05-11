Chanhassen girl arrested after making threats against high school

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Thursday after she allegedly threatened multiple metro high schools.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says students and a school staff member at Chanhassen High School overheard the girl making a threat against the school and another school in Lakeville.

Staff at the school immediately isolated the girl, searched her property and notified law enforcement.

Deputies determined the girl unable to carry out the threat and that no one was in danger, but detained the girl for threats of violence.

The girl is in custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.