Central Minnesota man, 21, dies in ATV crash
BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 21-year-old man died after losing control of his ATV in central Minnesota on Wednesday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it received a report around 6:48 p.m. of an ATV accident on the Soo Line Trail, about a mile west of Highway 10 in Bellevue Township.
John Poppen, of Royalton, had been driving the ATV when he lost control, went off the trail and struck a tree, according to the sheriff's office. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Despite life-saving efforts, Poppen died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.