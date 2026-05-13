Task force busts Minnesota cocaine trafficking ring with ties to Puerto Rico, officials say

Nine central Minnesota men were arrested Monday and are facing drug conspiracy charges following a monthslong cocaine distribution investigation.

According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, the suspects range in age from 22 to 41 and live in communities including Columbia Heights, Long Prairie, St. Cloud and Waite Park.

The task force says its investigation started in the summer of 2025, leading to the discovery of "sophisticated trafficking methods" being used by the men to transport cocaine from Puerto Rico to Minnesota.

The task force says its members "conducted numerous controlled purchases of cocaine" throughout the investigation, buying and seizing "over 4.5 pounds" of the drug.

During Monday's search warrant executions, the task force says it seized more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine — with an estimated street value of $169,000 — as well as more than $10,000 in cash and several vehicles.

The nine men are currently in the Stearns County Jail, with all facing a count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and most expected to be charged with at least one count of first-degree sales of controlled substances.

The task force says it was assisted in its investigation by several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, U.S. postal inspectors and the police departments of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park.