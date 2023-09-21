Central Minnesota boy accused of intentionally setting his house on fire

KENDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in central Minnesota say a boy is in custody after he allegedly set his own house on fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a residence in Dovre Township on the report of a house fire.

When they arrived, law enforcement learned all the occupants of the home, including the pets, were able to get out of the house.

During the investigation, officials say they received information leading them to believe that a boy who lives at the house intentionally started the fire and fled the area. He was later found during a search and taken into custody. His age has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.