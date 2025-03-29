Cedar-Riverside and Elliot park will not be covered under new contracts with violence interrupters

Despite some contract renewals for violence interrupters, one neighborhood still has concerns

A local violence intervention group is on the brink of losing its contract with the city of Minneapolis.

As you stroll through the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood- you'll notice men in bright orange shirts that have become a familiar sight.

They are members of Metro Youth Diversion, a part of a violence interruption program aimed at reducing violence in Cedar-Riverside & Elliot Park neighborhoods.

Residents and business owners say their presence in their fosters a sense of safety.

"They are doing what the community needs," said Asiya Awale. "The community respects them and for them not to be around would be unfortunate."

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved new contracts with community organizations aimed at reducing violence in the city.

Five groups were selected to continue the initiative called the "Minneapolis violence interruption program": Restoration, Inc. and A Mother's Love Initiative in north Minneapolis and T.O.U.C.H. Outreach, Sabathini Community Center and MAD DADS of Minneapolis in the city's southside. The contracts are a year long with the option for renewal.

The new contracts with the city of Minneapolis equals a combined total of $3.4 million.

Metro Youth Diversion says their contract with the city ends on Monday.

Councilmember Jamal Osman represents the area and says he was told Cedar-Riverside was not selected because it is not considered a hot spot for crime anymore.

"I could not figure out why they would take away a program is working," Osman said.

This week a motion was brough forth by Osman, would decrease the budget from the restricted Public Safety Aid balance in the general fund and reallocate $650,000 back to the Neighborhood of Public Safety.

This will allow violence interrupters to stay in both neighborhoods.

City council members unanimously passed the motion.

"Cedar-Riverside is a model of how this program has been effective," Osman stated. "On Monday, I will call the Office of Community Safety and make sure we are able to sustain services."