Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi near Leech Lake, patrol says

A motorcyclist was killed in northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon when a semi truck ran him over during a crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The semi, driven by a 33-year-old Pennsylvania man, was heading south on Highway 371 in Shingobee Township "when it made a sudden maneuver onto the right shoulder towards the motorcycle," the patrol said.

The motorcycle hit the barrier, "and the rear of the semi ran over the driver," the patrol said.

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Roy Berger of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, died at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.

The scene of the crash was just south of Leech Lake.