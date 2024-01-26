Watch CBS News
Cars have crashed through 2 Minneapolis tobacco stores this week

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second time in a week, a car has crashed into a Minneapolis tobacco store.

A WCCO crew was at the scene of a crash overnight Friday at Minneapolis Tobacco and Vapor off West 46th Street and Nicollet Avenue. 

The crash is almost identical to the one that happened Tuesday night at Tobacco Outlet Plus off 18th Avenue Northeast.

It is not clear what led up to the crashes, or if either resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

January 26, 2024

