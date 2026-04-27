Over 30 cars reportedly damaged in Minneapolis in 8-hour span, police say

Minneapolis police are investigating after they said at least 31 cars were reportedly damaged on the city's southside within 8 hours on Monday morning.

Officials said the following incidents were reported to police between 1:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.:

Two vehicles were damaged on the 4600 block of 17th Avenue South at 1:34 a.m.

One vehicle was damaged on the 4900 block of 35th Avenue South at 2:12 a.m.

Fourteen vehicles were damaged on the 5700 block of 24th Avenue South at 4:18 a.m.

One vehicle was damaged on the 5400 block of 27th Avenue South at 6:23 a.m.

Five vehicles were damaged on the 5600 block of 25th Avenue South at 6:52 a.m.

One vehicle was damaged in the area of Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street East at 7:16 a.m.

Three vehicles were damaged on the 4400 block of Snelling Avenue at 7:49 a.m.

At least one vehicle was damaged on the 5000 block of 30th Avenue South at 9:01 a.m.

Three vehicles were damaged on the 5700 block of 20th Avenue South at 9:16 a.m.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are working to learn whether there is any connection between Monday's reported incidents and past occurrences.

"Anyone who observes vehicles being damaged, individuals looking into vehicle windows, or attempting to open car doors should call 911 immediately and provide as much detail as possible about any suspects or vehicles involved," police said.

Residents say frustration is growing because of the troubling trend.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with video of the damage occurring to share it with them. Officials are also urging anyone with unreported vehicle damage to call 311.