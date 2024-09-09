Injured Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton getting closer to returning to the Twins' lineup

The Minnesota Twins could be getting closer to infielder Carlos Correa returning to the lineup, while the return of centerfielder Byron Buxton is a bit more uncertain.

Correa has been out since July 12 with right plantar fasciitis, and the All-Star shortstop said Monday that he recently saw a doctor in Los Angeles who offered a new treatment that is "painful to the point it would bring tears to my eyes," but is working.

The 29-year-old Correa has a target date for a return in mind, but he needs to confirm it with the team.

"I was waiting to get to this point so I could push the envelope and this percentage right now, I could play like this, as to where before I couldn't even walk without pain," Correa said Monday ahead of Minnesota's opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Buxton, meanwhile, has been on the injured list since Aug. 13 with right hip inflammation. The speedy centerfielder reported additional soreness during a rehab assignment last week, but has been running without an issue since.

Buxton took defensive drills Monday as he attempts to get the pain to the point where he can play through it.

"We're at that point in the season where you're not going to be at 100 percent. Probably won't be 90 percent. But you get to a point where you can fight through it and get through it," he said.

The Twins could use the return of Correa and Buxton as they are coming off a weekend sweep to Kansas City in which they scored just two runs in three games. Minnesota has lost 14 of its last 20 and enters Monday's action 2 1/2 games behind the Royals in the race for the AL's second wild card, and 3 1/2 games ahead of Seattle and Detroit for the final wild card.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team plans to bring in four Single-A pitchers so Correa, Buxton, Max Kepler and Manny Margot can face live pitching.

Margot is on the injured list with a right groin strain, and Kepler is out with left patellar tendinitis.

"We would only be bringing these guys if we thought it was needed, and it's the right time and our hitters are prepared for it," Baldelli said.