Caribou Coffee launches casting call for TikTok dating show

MINNEAPOLIS — Are you looking for love this summer? Caribou Coffee is ready to play cupid.

The Twin Cities-based company is holding open auditions for people between the ages of 18 and 26 for a TikTok dating show.

Auditions will be held Saturday from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the Conduit Sound recording studio in Minneapolis. Registration is available online.

The show will bring contestants together for a quick date to see if there's a spark, with Caribou beverages included.

The company says it will be hosted by a popular reality TV star and comedian, but no announcement has been made yet about who that host will be.