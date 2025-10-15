Car drives into Lake Como, driver pulled from water with non-life-threatening injuries

St. Paul officials pulled a driver from a car after it drove into Lake Como Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to Lake Como near Wheelock Parkway around 2 p.m. When officials arrived they found a car partially submerged about 15 feet off the shoreline.

Responders were able to enter the water to speak with the driver. The driver appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries. Fire crews were able to set up a rope rescue system to pull the diver from the water. The victim was then checked out by emergency personnel before being transported to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.