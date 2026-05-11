Neighbors report several car break-ins in southwest Minneapolis Sunday

After a weekend trip, Eric Skytta came home to a busted out car window in the Lynnhurst neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Despite this damage, Skytta said nothing was taken from his vehicle.

Sunday also saw several reports of car break-ins further south, in the Kenny and Armatage neighborhoods. WCCO crews spotted several broken windows, some covered in plastic.

Paul, who lives in Armatage, was one of the unlucky victims.

"Talking to some of my neighbors, it's actually been more prevalent than I thought," he said.

Two weeks ago, video footage caught crooks smashing car windows near Lake Nokomis. On April 27, Minneapolis police said more than 30 cars were damaged on the city's south side in a span of eight hours. Neighbors said the most that was taken was spare change.

"The funny thing about it is they don't necessarily steal anything, they're just either smashing windows or maybe just seeing if there's anything in there," said Paul.

During a 30-day span betwen July and August of last year, police said there were about 475 car break-ins.

The latest round of smash-and-grabs have left people like Paul puzzled, who lives in what he said is normally a pretty safe neighborhood.

"It doesn't seem to be any kind of organized attempt at theft," he said. "It's more either vandalism or I don't know what it is."

WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis police for more information.