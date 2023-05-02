Cannon Falls community gathers donations for victims of deadly apartment fire: "I know I needed to help"

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – The community is coming together in a big way after a tragic apartment fire forced several families from their homes in Cannon Falls on April 19.

The fire claimed the life of a baby and left two other children injured.

"Just that there was children, I think that really put a big impact on me and knowing that I needed to help," Melinda Sabelko said.

Sabelko didn't know anyone living in Cannon Valley Apartments when the fire broke out, but that hasn't stopped her from helping out. She helped create a Facebook page dedicated to helping people in the 12-unit apartment complex get back on their feet.

"It's been everything from personal people to organizations, to businesses, to churches, the GrandStay Hotel, everybody has kind of pitched in to help," Sabelko said.

The group now has almost 500 members.

"It actually grew far beyond what we ever expected, but certainly not surprised coming from a small community like Cannon Falls," she said.

Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church donated about 40 pillows and bedding to those who needed it.

"Some of the ladies at our church also made quilts and fleece throws, and so we wanted to give those to the folks, too," parishioner Lori Pasch said.

From food drives at the local grocery store, to businesses donating gift cards, the small town of Cannon Falls is showing big love in a time of need.

"To see all the different people -- 'I can do this,' 'I have this,' 'Let me know' -- It makes me feel good about people again," Pasch said.

The state fire marshal and Cannon Falls Police Department are still trying to figure out how the fire started.