Americans with Canadian grandparents, great-grandparents can now claim citizenship under expanded law

Millions of Americans are pursuing Canadian citizenship after a law that took effect in December made the process significantly easier for people with Canadian ancestry, prompting immigration lawyers on both sides of the border to report a surge in applications.

Canadian bill C-3, which went into effect Dec. 15, allows anyone born before that date to claim citizenship if they can prove they have a direct Canadian ancestor — a grandparent, great-grandparent or even more distant relative. Previously, Canadian citizenship by descent could only be passed down one generation, from parent to child.

Under the new law, descendants of Canadians are already considered citizens and need only to apply for a certificate of citizenship to formalize their status.

"You are Canadian, and you're considered to be one your whole life," said immigration attorney Amandeep Hayer, who advocated for the law in the Parliament of Canada. "That's really what you're applying for, the recognition of a right you already have vested."

Hayer, whose Vancouver, British Columbia, area practice previously handled about 200 citizenship cases a year, said he is now fielding more than 20 consults per day. He estimated millions of Americans are Canadian descendants.

Nicholas Berning, an immigration attorney at Boundary Bay Law in Bellingham, Washington, said his practice is "pretty much flooded with this."

"We've kind of shifted a lot of other work away in order to push these cases through," he said.

American applicants cite different motivations for pursuing dual citizenship, though many pointed to President Trump's policies as a factor.

Michelle Cunha, of Bedford, Massachusetts, said she decided to move to Canada after reflecting on decades of political activism.

"I put in my best effort for 30 years. I have done everything that I possibly can to make the United States what it promises the world to be, a place of freedom, a place of equality," Cunha said. "But clearly we're not there and we're not going to get there anytime soon."

Maureen Sullivan, of Naples, Florida, whose grandmother was Canadian, said she sees citizenship in Canada as a backup option.

"When I first heard about the bill, I couldn't believe it. It was like this little gift that fell in my lap," Sullivan said. "There was kind of this collective excitement amongst the (family) who just felt like, we wanted to feel like we were doing something to take care of our security in the future if needed."

Zack Loud of Farmington, Minnesota, said the new law made him realize Canada already considered him and his siblings citizens because their grandmother is Canadian.

"My wife and I were already talking about potentially looking at jobs outside the country, but citizenship pushed Canada way up on our list," he said.

The application fee is 75 Canadian dollars, or $55. Costs increase for those hiring an attorney or genealogist. Cunha estimated her total cost, using an attorney, will be about $6,500.

Mary Mangan, of Somerville, Massachusetts, filed her application in January using advice from online forums.

"There are some situations where a lawyer might be the right thing, but for many people, I would guess 90% of people can probably do this on their own," Mangan said.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada office said processing times for a certificate of citizenship are around 10 months. More than 56,000 people are awaiting a decision.

The agency said that from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31, it confirmed citizenship by descent for 1,480 people, though not all were Americans. Last year, 24,500 Americans gained dual U.S.-Canada citizenship.

Fen Hampson, professor of international affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, said Canadians are generally "welcoming people" but some are concerned about people with thin ties to Canada becoming "Canadians of convenience."

Hampson said some Canadians also worry a surge of interest from Americans could delay efforts by refugees and asylum-seekers.

"Canadians don't like queue jumpers," Hampson said.