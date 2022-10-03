Camper killed in ATV crash in Foot Hills State Forest

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A man who was camping in Foot Hills State Forest died in an ATV crash Saturday, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office began looking for the man when other campers reported he had left on an ATV around 8:30 a.m. and didn't return. Department of Natural Resources conservation officers also began searching.

Around 5:45 p.m., the man -- a 54-year-old from Center City -- was found dead. The sheriff's office said it appears his ATV left the trail on a curve, entered a ravine and rolled.

The crash is being investigated.