Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Camper killed in ATV crash in Foot Hills State Forest

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 3, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 3, 2022 04:21

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A man who was camping in Foot Hills State Forest died in an ATV crash Saturday, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office began looking for the man when other campers reported he had left on an ATV around 8:30 a.m. and didn't return. Department of Natural Resources conservation officers also began searching.

Around 5:45 p.m., the man -- a 54-year-old from Center City -- was found dead. The sheriff's office said it appears his ATV left the trail on a curve, entered a ravine and rolled.

The crash is being investigated. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.