Authorities north of Twin Cities ask public's help locating missing endangered woman

Minnesota authorities have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 54-year-old woman who was last seen in western Wisconsin last month.

The Cambridge Police Department is searching for Relasha Renee Waldo, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She was last seen on Feb. 22 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin at the Dallas House Motel.

She was upset and crying, stating that February is a hard month for her, officials said. Waldo's friends say they were supposed to meet at a Mexican restaurant in Chisago County but she did not show up.

Law enforcement later spoke with Waldo over the phone on March 5, but she would not say where she was and hung up.

Waldo may be driving a white 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage with the Texas license plate MHX7086. She's described as 5 foot 7, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on Waldo's whereabouts is asked to call Isanti County Dispatch at 763-689-2141 or email svigstol@ci.cambridge.mn.us.