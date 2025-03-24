Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities north of Twin Cities ask public's help locating missing endangered woman

By
Cole Premo
Digital Producer
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Read Full Bio
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota police help with special delivery, and more headlines
Central Minnesota police help with special delivery, and more headlines 05:32

Minnesota authorities have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 54-year-old woman who was last seen in western Wisconsin last month. 

The Cambridge Police Department is searching for Relasha Renee Waldo, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She was last seen on Feb. 22 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin at the Dallas House Motel. 

She was upset and crying, stating that February is a hard month for her, officials said. Waldo's friends say they were supposed to meet at a Mexican restaurant in Chisago County but she did not show up. 

Law enforcement later spoke with Waldo over the phone on March 5, but she would not say where she was and hung up. 

Waldo may be driving a white 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage with the Texas license plate MHX7086. She's described as 5 foot 7, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing glasses. 

fa2873d9-90cd-4667-b186-c9b1f030dc75.png
Relasha Renee Waldo   Minnesota BCA

Anyone with information on Waldo's whereabouts is asked to call Isanti County Dispatch at 763-689-2141 or email svigstol@ci.cambridge.mn.us

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.