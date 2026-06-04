Campfire burning prohibited in BWCAW starting Saturday through end of June

Due to dry conditions in northern Minnesota, officials with the Superior National Forest are issuing campfire restrictions within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The order goes into effect Saturday and lasts through the end of June. It prohibits igniting, building or using a campfire as part of an effort to reduce the likelihood of a wildfire in the BWCAW.

Officials say gas and propane cook stoves are allowed within the forest but stoves or grills fueled by wood or charcoal are not.

The restriction comes as a wildfire rages about 8 miles north of Ely. The Birch Bay Fire started on Monday and has grown to 35 acres. As of Wednesday, it was 10% contained, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System.

Crews are working to construct and reinforce containment lines across the northern edge of the fire's perimeter, and are asking the public to stay away from the North Arm Road area.