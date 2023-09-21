Bus carrying Farmingdale High School band crashes in New York's Orange County; Sources tell CBS New York at least 1 dead, 5 injured

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. -- Sources tell CBS New York at least one person is dead after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 84 in Orange County near the town of Wawayanda, about two hours northwest of New York City.

The bus was one of six carrying the Farmingdale High School marching band. The band - roughly 300 students in total - were all headed to band camp in Greeley, Penn. One of the six buses overturned.

Initial reports suggest that 45 people were on the bus involved in the accident, and five were seriously injured. Some of the injured were taken to Garnet Health Medical in Middletown, N.Y.

Family reunification is being set up for those taken to Garnet Health Medical at SUNY Orange College, Middletown Mayor Joseph Destefano told CBS New York's Dick Brennan.

The cause of the bus crash wasn't immediately known.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Bus was from Farmingdale High School headed for band camp

The students were expected to be at the band camp from Thursday to Sunday.

Video from the scene showed the charter bus in the median of Interstate 84. It appears as though the bus may have rolled down part of the slope in the median before coming to rest on its side.

Traffic Alert: Orange County 84 town of Wawayanda westbound road closed at exit 15 for accident investigation. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 21, 2023

Numerous emergency responders were visible on the scene. Windows on one side of the bus had been smashed out, and a ladder was raised along the side of the bus near the broken windows.

New York State Police said Interstate 84 westbound was closed at Exit 15.

