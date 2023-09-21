Farmingdale High School students express shock, sorrow after learning of charter bus crash in New York's Orange County

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Students at Farmingdale High School in New York's Nassau County on Long Island were struggling with their emotions after learning a charter bus carrying some of their classmates crashed en route to a band camp in Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon.

As CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan reported, 300 of Farmingdale High's approximately 1,700 students went on the trip to Greeley, Pennsylvania, as part of a school tradition. Authorities said one of the six buses carrying up to 50 students rolled down an embankment on Interstate 84 near the town of Wawayanda in Orange County. Sources told CBS New York at least one person was killed. Five were critically injured, Middletown, N.Y. Mayor Joseph DeStefano said.

The students McLogan spoke to said they were told many of the injured were freshmen.

Hours after the buses left the school, the superintendent informed parents one of the six buses had slid down an embankment and children were injured. Administrators say about 45 children, teachers, chaperones and the driver were aboard the bus.

"The only thing that I know, I know is that they're taking everybody home," said a father whose daughter was on the bus. The man said his daughter was "fine."

Many of the shaken classmates by that time had heard from their friends via social media. They were taken into the auditorium for counseling and support.

Administrators, parents and the Nassau County Executive are headed to Pennsylvania to help facilitate the scene.

The five buses not involved in the crash are returning to Farmingdale.

"It's simply devastating," Farmingdale student says

"I heard a lot of my friends are critically injured," said one freshman, who added he spoke to friends who were on the bus that crashed.

"I'm not feeling too good right now," he said. "Like, I usually take a bus. I don't think I want to take a bus no more. That's why I'm always cautious about going to trips, like for school on the bus. Now, I don't know if I want to, like, take trips no more. I feel sad. I just want to pray, want to pray. I want to know how my friends' families are feeling. I'm all shaky and stuff because a lot of my friends were on that bus."

McLogan reported many of Farmingdale High School's administrators were on their way to the crash site in Orange County.

Another student said he believes the entire bus was filled with ninth graders.

"It's simply devastating," he said. "It's bad ... like, I never thought this could happen. It was shocking to me when I heard it was true and I saw the images. I mean, these are our friends, you know? It's horrible."

Another student said he saw photos and videos from the crash site.

"I feel bad for them. I hope they feel better. I thought the tire just came off. I didn't know they crashed and did flips and stuff," the student said.

"So many of us know them and were friends with them. It's just a very scary thing that you wouldn't know that that would happen," one girl said.

"We know these people. Just really puts into perspective how heart wrenching this incident was," another girl said.

"This is like our community. These are our people that we see. It's the things that we do, like our friends that we see all the time," another girl said.

"We just pray that all of the kids are OK and the teachers and the parents, and I've been working in Farmingdale 23 years, I've lived here for a long time, and this is a wonderful community, and right now we're just praying," one woman said.

"I just wanted to come here and see if there's any family here to give my condolences and see what I can do to give back to the community," one man said.

Some school administrators who spoke to CBS New York off camera said they are doing all they can to assuage fears.