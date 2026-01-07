Man arrested, charged in New Year's Day assault at Burnsville lake, police say

Officials in Burnsville, Minnesota, say a 23-year-old man is in custody and faces criminal charges in connection to a New Year's Day assault against a 74-year-old woman.

The man was charged by the Dakota County Attorney's Office with threats of violence and false imprisonment.

Police say the Jan. 1 attack happened at Crystal Lake Park, with the victim reporting the man threatened her with a knife while she was out for a walk.

Security camera footage submitted by the public helped police identify the suspect and his vehicle, leading to his arrest on Monday.

"Our team spent hundreds of hours literally piecing this case together and I commend them for their incredible efforts," said Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. "The victim in this case was brave enough to come forward, report this crime, and provide critical details to investigators. We remain hopeful she and her loved ones can find peace knowing the suspect is off the streets today."

Police say the man is also believed to be behind several indecent exposure cases in Burnsville and surrounding communities.